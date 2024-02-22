Don’t put your iPhone in rice, Apple warns. Here’s what to do instead

By Christl Dabu

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Thinking of putting your wet iPhone in rice? Don’t do it, Apple says.

Putting a wet phone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out. It’s been recommended by bloggers and experts alike.

But Apple recently addressed the belief that rice is the best remedy in an Apple Support page on its website.

If your iPhone is wet, you may see a liquid-detection alert. Charging and accessory connection won’t be available until the connector, cable ends and the accessory are dry, according to Apple’s post from Jan. 8.

Among the things not to do if your iPhone or accessory is wet, it wrote: “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.”

The tech giant also advises users not to dry the iPhone using an external heat source, like a hair dryer, or compressed air.

Inserting a foreign object, such as a cotton bud or a paper towel, into the connector is a bad idea, it added. If your iPhone or accessory is wet, Apple suggests first unplugging the cable from your device and unplugging the other end of the cable from the power adapter or accessory.

“Don’t plug the cable in again until your iPhone and the cable are completely dry,” Apple wrote.

To get rid of any liquid inside, tap your iPhone gently against your hand with the connector facing down, it said.

Wait at least 30 minutes for it to dry, then try charging using a Lightning or USB-C cable, or connecting an accessory.

It’s best to leave it in a dry place that has airflow up to a day until you no longer see the liquid-detection alert.

“You can try again to charge or connect an accessory throughout this period,” Apple wrote. “It may take up to 24 hours to dry fully.”

Is your phone dry but still not charging? Apple recommends unplugging the cable from the adapter and unplugging the adapter from the wall, if possible. Then, it suggests connecting them again to see if anything has changed.

During emergencies, you may need to charge your iPhone when it’s wet.

“If you reconnect your iPhone to the cable or accessory, you have the option to override the liquid detection and charge your iPhone in an emergency,” Apple wrote.

You can also use a wireless charger, but make sure the back of the device is dry before putting it on your Qi-certified charger, it added.

