Elevating Southwest Louisiana: Welcome Richert “Ricky” Self and Jay Kumar to Visit Lake Charles Board of Directors

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Visit Lake Charles proudly welcomes two distinguished leaders, Richert “Ricky” Self and Jay Kumar, to its esteemed board of directors. Their recent appointments underscore Visit Lake Charles’ commitment to strategic growth and community engagement in Southwest Louisiana.

Meet the New Board Members

Richert “Ricky” Self, appointed by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, brings a wealth of experience in port management and strategic leadership to Visit Lake Charles. Serving as the executive director at the Port of Lake Charles since June 2020, Self has played a pivotal role in overseeing daily operations and driving economic growth in the region. His extensive background includes chairing the finance committee for the American Association of Port Authorities and vice presidency at the Gulf Seaports Marine Terminal Conference. With a strong commitment to professional excellence, Self is a member of prestigious organizations such as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Government Finance Officers Association.

Jay Kumar, a proud representative of the City of Sulphur, adds valuable insights from the hospitality and real estate sectors to the Visit Lake Charles board. As a third-generation hotelier and an expert in commercial real estate and the oil and gas industry, Kumar’s expertise spans management, finance, and community development. His dedication to philanthropy is evident through his involvement with the Boys Village Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on providing shelter and education to abused children.

A Vision for Growth and Excellence

Kyle Edmiston, president and CEO of Visit Lake Charles, expressed his excitement about the addition of Self and Kumar to the board, stating, “Ricky and Jay bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization. Their strategic insights and commitment to community development will play a crucial role in advancing Visit Lake Charles’ mission to promote Southwest Louisiana as a premier destination.”

Leading the Way Forward

Visit Lake Charles is governed by an 11-member board of directors, with Kane Mitchell serving as the 2024 board chair, Mike Buckley as vice chair, and Shonda Manuel as secretary/treasurer. Together, the board is dedicated to driving tourism, economic development, and cultural enrichment in the vibrant communities of Southwest Louisiana.

Join Us in Welcoming Ricky and Jay

As Visit Lake Charles continues to strive for excellence and innovation, we invite you to join us in welcoming Richert “Ricky” Self and Jay Kumar to the board of directors. Their expertise, leadership, and dedication to community service will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of Southwest Louisiana as a premier destination for visitors and residents alike.

About Visit Lake Charles

Visit Lake Charles is dedicated to showcasing the unique attractions, cultural heritage, and natural beauty of Southwest Louisiana. Through collaborative partnerships and innovative initiatives, Visit Lake Charles strives to enhance the region’s tourism industry and foster economic prosperity for all stakeholders.

Stay Connected

Contact Information

Join Us in Celebrating Southwest Louisiana

