‘I lived it and now I’m still alive to see it being removed’: Segregation law repealed in Boynton Beach

By Angela Rozier

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — City Commissioners in Boynton Beach are getting rid of three ordinances that have been a part of history for decades.

Commissioners said the rules were known as sundown laws and were commonly used throughout the country to enforce segregation.

The ordinances were discussed during Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

“What happened in the past, I’m sorry that it happened. I’m sad, but I’m also excited now that we’re finally facing it, and we’re talking about it,” Commissioner Woodrow L. Hay said. “I lived it, and now I’m still alive to see it being removed.”

This is all part of the city Unity Project.

The ordinances will be burned during a ceremony at Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

