Man arrested after falsely claiming he had bomb on flight to San Francisco from FLL

By CAROLINA BORGES

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A Nevada man was on his way to San Francisco from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport when he jokingly said, “the TSA had missed a bomb in his bag.”

Mack Bjorn was celebrating his 27th birthday when he was on the flight to California on Feb. 17 when he told a flight attendant that the TSA failed to detect a bomb in his bag.

Bjorn was reportedly escorted from the area and placed under arrest. After a search, authorities did not find a bomb on him.

He was charged for making a false report of a bomb, which is a second-degree felony.

