Polo for a Purpose coming to Wellington to support families fighting pediatric cancer

By T.A. Walker

WELLINGTON, Florida (WPTV) — A Wellington man is blending his passion for polo and helping pediatric cancer patients by hosting a polo match fundraiser to raise money to support South Florida families fighting pediatric cancer.

Polo for a Purpose is a charity founded by Brandon Phillips after he developed stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a teenager.

Wednesday morning, T.A. Walker Shined A Light on how he survived and is now a polo player and has blended his two passions by forming Polo for Life—an organization that supports South Florida families fighting pediatric cancer.

“Really make sure that every dollar people donate that full dollar goes back to the families and the children,” Phillips said. “Tutoring for kids that aren’t able to at school to equestrian programs and a lot of the programs that make sure that all the siblings are also included, because some of the siblings get kind of put to the side.”

The Polo for a Purpose polo match fundraiser will be held on March 1 at the National Polo Center in Wellington.

