Empowerment Through Technology: Fort Bend County Libraries’ Senior Series Leads the Way

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a bid to empower older adults and their families with the tools for safe and effective technology usage, Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library proudly presents “Help! Technology is Tough!” This enlightening program, part of the Senior Series, is slated for Friday, March 15, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon at Meeting Room 1, nestled within the library premises at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the esteemed University of Houston campus.

Led by seasoned real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, Liz McNeel, this session will feature a panel of tech-savvy experts. Together, they will unravel the complexities of modern technology, offering practical demonstrations on harnessing the full potential of computers, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, and other digital devices. Attendees will glean invaluable insights on leveraging technology to simplify and enhance their lives.

Ensuring convenience for attendees, ample parking is available within the gated lot (VISITOR LOT 4). To enjoy complimentary parking, simply present the parking-ticket stub to the diligent library staff for validation upon arrival. Please note that parking outside the designated lot may incur penalties from the University of Houston, so be sure to utilize the provided parking facilities.

This enlightening program is open to all members of the public, free of charge. For further details and updates, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website at fortbend.lib.tx.us.



The “Help! Technology is Tough!” program stands as a beacon of empowerment for seniors and their families, offering invaluable guidance on navigating the digital landscape with confidence and security. As technology continues to reshape our world, initiatives like these underscore the importance of equipping individuals of all ages with the knowledge and skills to thrive in an increasingly interconnected society.

