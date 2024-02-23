Opponents of ‘union busting bill’ fly message above Iowa Statehouse

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Some Iowa teamsters descended Wednesday on the Iowa Statehouse, pushing back against a bill they say weakens Iowa unions.

Our cameras captured a plane flying around the Capitol reading “Kill Senator Dickey’s Union Busting Bill.” Watch the video above for more.

The bill would impact public employees like teachers, first responders, plow drivers and more. It would require employers, like cities and schools, to prove a list of local union members during the collective bargaining process.

If that employer fails to do so, the state would immediately decertify the union. The union would then need to ask a court to force their employer to submit that list.

A rolling caravan of about 100 cars and trucks circled the statehouse today, demanding lawmakers kill the plan.

Under current law, if an employer fails to submit a list of union members, then union contracts would be approved without a vote.

Senator Adrian Dickey is leading the bill.

Dickey says he is being “attacked for simply proposing public employers and unions follow the law.”

Dickey says the bill is nothing more than a technical clean-up and a that “if the public sector employer and the union are following the law, nothing will change for them.”

