Runaway ram captured in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (KYW) — The runaway ram in New Jersey has been caught.

Mount Laurel police captured the ram near a house on Horseshoe Drive around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

CBS News Philadelphia photographer Alan Wheeler captured video of police catching the ram.

Video shows officers pulling the ram by its horns from the backyard of a house. The ram appeared reluctant and maybe a bit rambunctious.

“We gotten many reported calls on a loose ram in the Mount Laurel area, specifically Horseshoe,” Mount Laurel Police Officer Kyle Gardner said. “We deployed a bunch of officers out here. We were able to finally capture this nuisance ram. So hopefully he’s going back home and we won’t have to deal with him again.”

Mount Laurel police said the ram was first spotted around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police posted three photos of the ram on Facebook Thursday, asking for the public’s help in finding the runaway ram.

Police are working to determine who the ram belongs to. If you’re missing a ram, contact Mount Laurel police.

The runaway ram in South Jersey came just three days after a horse was spotted galloping down I-95 in Philadelphia.

