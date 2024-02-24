Graduating at 74, Harris Stowe student makes 50-year dream of finishing college come true

By Melanie Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — David Morris has been on a mission to graduate college for 50 years, starting in 1973.

His dream to receive a 4-year-degree came true during Harris Stowe State University’s Fall 2023 Commencement. He was 74 years old. Morris made history as the oldest graduate.

“Don’t give up. If it’s worth it, you got to fight for it,” says Harris Stowe graduate David Morris.

His quest to get his degree began after he was drafted into the military.

“I walked across that stage and it seemed like everybody was genuinely happy for me,” says Morris.”

The loss of his siblings, wife, and daughter, and a stroke in 2007 are obstacles he would have to overcome before making his dreams come true.

” Nothing worth having comes easy, he says. “If you tell somebody your dreams and they’re not laughing and shaking their head at you, you’re not dreaming big enough.”

Karen Czmarko was his student success coach.

“He is someone who is like, this is not a dream deferred. This is something I’m going to do,” says HSSU academic advisor Karen Czmarko. “You’re never too old, and it’s never too late.”

Morris tells First Alert 4 that he now has an even bigger dream.

“I’m still not done, he says. I’m going to law school.”

After learning of the now 75-year-old’s aspirations, a local attorney has volunteered to assist Morris in getting into law school and passing the bar exam.

“You can achieve anything you want to.”

