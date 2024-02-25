Bank manager sentenced for stealing money from elderly customers

By Debra Gil

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A Clark County man who targeted people who were elderly and disabled was sentenced to three years in federal prison for dealing from their bank accounts. He pled guilty to bank fraud and identity theft.

Federal agents and U.S. attorneys said the former bank manager stole $1.3 million from his customers.

Brian Davie, 44, was a manager at Wells Fargo in Battle Ground. The U.S. attorneys said he specifically targeted customers who were elderly, disabled and spoke different languages over a five-year period, using unauthorized cash withdrawals, money transfers and cashier checks.

American Association of Retired Persons specialists said this is a crime that often goes unnoticed, and for a reason.

“Don’t be embarrassed, don’t be ashamed,” AARP Fraud Watch Network specialist Kay Tomlinson said. “Don’t feel guilty, ‘how could I fall for that?’ Talk to that friend, that trusted loved one and share that with them.”

For those who have been preyed upon, the FBI said to contact the bank first. Then, report the fraud and theft to law enforcement or the FBI so the investigators can get to work immediately.

The attorneys said Wells Fargo will reimburse victims for their losses, and on March 18 a federal judge will decide the amount of restitution Davie will owe.

