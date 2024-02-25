Man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing roommate

By Kasey Richardson

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado man is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate during an argument inside a residence in Indian Hills.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:42 p.m. on Saturday, the Jeffcom Communications Center received a report from a male saying he had been involved in a shooting in the 4700 block of Parmalee Gulch Road.

Deputies reportedly arrived on the scene and contacted an adult male in the driveway near the residence.

When deputies searched the home, they discovered a dead adult male who suffered from gunshot wounds, according to JCSO.

51-year-old Bobby Knapp was taken into custody by deputies and charged with first-degree murder.

Knapp’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.