Referee dies after collapsing during high school basketball game

By Matt Schooley

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A referee died after collapsing in the closing moments of a Watertown high school basketball game on Friday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed.

It happened during a girls basketball playoff game between Watertown and Old Rochester.

An MIAA spokesperson said the referee collapsed near the end of the game at Watertown Middle School.

According to the Boston Herald, the district said in a statement that students and fans were cleared from the gym while the Watertown athletic trainer, police officers, and Good Samaritans attempted to save the referee.

The man was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.

The MIAA called the incident “devastating.”

“The MIAA expresses condolences to the family of the game official, and will continue to provide support to its officials, member schools, student-athletes, coaches, and fans affected by this tragedy,” the MIAA said.

