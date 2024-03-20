Lake County wife arrested after husband dies from gunshot wound

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLERMONT, Florida (WESH) — A Lake County woman has been arrested after her husband died.

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Andrew Rodriguez succumbed to gunshot wounds late Sunday night.

Deputies were called to Lake Ralph Drive in Clermont around 10 p.m., at which time they found the victim.

His wife, Maria Rodriguez, was identified as a suspect and was placed in the Lake County Jail.

Neighbors who live in the area said Lake County Deputies were in their neighborhood through the night. A lot of the people who lived there didn’t have any idea what happened until Monday.

“I see there were like a bunch of cops and a firetruck and also an ambulance,” said Rosie Richani.

Another neighbor, who asked to be identified only as Paul, said, “It was about six Lake County Sheriff’s vehicles out there and some yellow tape around that house,” Paul said.

Richani said she had no idea what was going on.

“I wasn’t sure if it was dangerous for everyone else in the community, so we were kind of scared and concerned about what was happening,” she said.

According to an arrest report, one of the people interviewed said Andrew Rodriguez had called people saying his wife was acting strangely and asking them to come over.

When they and some others got to the home, they said Maria Rodriguez was talking about having premonitions.

They told dispatchers that Maria had “not been feeling good” and that “they were leaving to take her to the hospital, and she freaked out, went into the bedroom, and shot her man.”

The group restrained Maria Rodriguez until law enforcement arrived.

“That’s that’s a shocker,” Paul said.

It wasn’t news neighbors we talked to were expecting to hear.

“It’s very sad,” Richani said. “No words for what happened.”

Rodriguez is being held on no bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.