Police: Subjects pepper-spray employees, flee with purses from Neiman Marcus at Sawgrass Mills Mall

SUNRISE, Florida (WSVN) — Sunrise Police are on the search for two subjects who, they said, stormed into a Neiman Marcus at Sawgrass Mills Mall, smashed a glass display, and made off with purses before pepper-spraying two employees during their escape.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd in Sunrise.

According to police, the subjects went inside the store, looked around, came up to a case that had expensive purses, broke the display, and took the purse, and ran out of the store.

Sunrise Police said that the subjects fled in a white van after the robbery.

The Sunrise Fire Department responded to the mall to treat the two people hit with the pepper spray.

7News cameras shows the security gates of the robbed store were activated, closing the store for the day following the robbery.

Police are now looking at surveillance video from around the mall.

Further details regarding the suspects’ descriptions and the vehicle are currently unknown as the investigation continues.

Employees and customers described how the incident played out.

“An alarm went off. People coming out coughing, saying there is like a weird smell, and then later on a lady said ‘You’re right. That was mace’,” said Adi Alic, a security guard.

A couple and their children, visiting the area from Kentucky, said they were turned away when they tried entering the store.

“Employees sent home. Nobody can go in there. I just think that’s absolutely crazy. This is the first I’ve ever heard of it,” said Kimber Rednour.

The family said that Neiman Marcus is their favorite store and they’ll have to come back tomorrow.

“Cops was zooming up and down,” said Larry Wilson. “Every day that, bad people.”

It is unclear how much the stolen purses were worth.

Alic said bold incidents like these are a concern for him.

“I don’t like seeing that kind of stuff. It just worries me, you know?” said Alic.

No injuries were reported. Sunrise Police said they don’t know what the subjects look like.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

