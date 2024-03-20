Witness encounters murder suspect during manhunt in New Mexico

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A witness encounters 33-year-old suspect, Jaremy Smith, after a two-day manhunt in New Mexico following the fatal shooting of New Mexico State police officer Justin Hare on Friday, March 15.

The witness told KOAT, Smith ran through his backyard and jumped on his trampoline, attempting to escape Bernalillo County Sheriff Deputies before he was shot and taken into custody on Sunday, March 17. As of Monday, March 18, investigators told KOAT, Smith is alive and currently in the hospital.

“I heard gunshots. I grabbed my gun, and I ran outside. The deputy had her gun. I had my gun drawn. She said there’s a violent offender out here. Can you guys get back inside?” the witness told KOAT.

“We got inside, and that’s when they shot him on the other side of the wall. That deputy right there is a good deputy because she didn’t shoot me,” the witness told KOAT. “I was scared, terrified. He [allegedly] killed a good guy and a good girl. People that are well respected in the community.”

“One of my kids could have been killed. We could have been killed. We don’t know what was going through his head,” the witness said. “We always leave our sliding back door unlocked. That night, for some reason, we locked it.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Sunday after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque apprehended Jaremy Smith, suspected of killing of State Police Officer Justin Hare on Friday:

“Today’s capture and arrest of a suspect in the cold-blooded murder of State Police Officer Justin Hare is a major step toward justice for Officer’s Hare’s family. While it doesn’t bring Officer Hare back, it allows all New Mexicans to breathe a sigh of relief that a dangerous fugitive is off our streets.

I again extend my deepest sympathies to Officer Hare’s family, friends and colleagues in law enforcement for their tragic loss. I hope the suspect’s capture brings some measure of comfort to them during this painful time.

I thank the citizen who spotted the suspect and reported him to the authorities. I offer my sincere appreciation to the New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, first responders, medical personnel and others who responded to this heinous act of unprovoked violence against Officer Hare.”

Smith is now considered a person of interest in the death of South Carolina paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore. Her body was discovered Friday night near the South Carolina – North Carolina border after family members reported her missing on Thursday.

“This case is far from over. Mrs. Fore was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss. My team and I will not stop until we bring the person or persons responsible for her death to justice,” Spokesperson for the Marion County, SC Sheriff’s officer, Tammy Erwin told KOAT.

NMSP: Smith has ‘extensive’ criminal history in South Carolina Taking Hostages and Rioting in Jail Burglary Breaking and Entering Armed Robbery Resisting Evading Police Officers Auto Theft Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle Armed Robbery Person of Interest in Murder of South Carolina Paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore

Officer Hare killed in line of duty, Friday, March 15 According to NMSP, officer Justin Hare was dispatched to assist a motorist on Interstate 40 near mile post 318 on Friday, March 15 at approximately 5 a.m.

The suspect, Jaremy Smith, had a flat tire and was attempting to wave down other motorists. Shortly after, officer Hare arrived and parked behind the suspect’s vehicle.

Smith exited his vehicle and approached the passenger side window of Hare’s vehicle. Hare and Smith had a discussion to repair his flat tire. Then, Hare offered to give Smith a ride into town.

According to NMSP, Smith, without warning, pulled out a firearm and shot Hare. Smith walked over to the driver’s side of the vehicle and shot Hare, again. Smith then pushed Hare into the passenger’s seat and drove away in his patrol unit, before crashing the vehicle a short time later and fleeing on foot.

After calls from dispatch to Officer Hare went unanswered, an additional NMSP officer was dispatched to assist. While the assisting officer responded to the area, Officer Hare’s duress signal began to go off.

