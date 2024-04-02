Cambridge, Massachusetts, teacher charged with rape of child by force, aggravated rape of a child

By Todd Kazakiewich

WOBURN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Cambridge, Massachusetts, teacher appeared in court on Monday, accused of sexual assault.

Police said Jorge Alexis Bonilla assaulted two girls more than a decade ago, before he became a teacher at the Amigos School.

Bonilla, 28, was indicted by a grand jury on charges that include two counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child by force, in connection with the sexual assault of two female victims.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Middlesex Superior Court.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the victims were known to Bonilla and the crimes allegedly happened in 2014 and 2015, when he was a senior student in high school.

According to court documents, two sisters alleged Bonilla raped them when one was 15 years old and the other was 8 to 9 years old.

Bonilla is on leave from his job as a math teacher at the Amigos School, a dual-language immersion school — English and Spanish — that serves students in junior kindergarten through eighth grade.

Cambridge Public Schools said Bonilla was not an employee of the school district at the time of the alleged crimes.

The prosecution did not ask for bail during Monday’s arraignment.

“The allegations are from about a decade ago. In addition to that, because Mr. Bonilla arrived with counsel, and pursuant to the summons, as well as our knowledge of his vast ties in the community, cash bail would not be appropriate underneath the case law,” Assistant District Attorney Maren Schrader said.

Bonilla walked out of the courthouse on Monday and did not answer questions from reporters.

Conditions of Bonilla’s release include that he has no contact with the victims or witnesses, he cannot work with children under 16 or have unsupervised contact with children while the case is pending.

