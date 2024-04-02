Child porn investigation leads to weapons, drug charges for Manchester man

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A child pornography investigation led to a man’s arrest on illegal weapons and drug charges.

Police in Manchester said they served an arrest warrant to 33-year-old Michael Gigliotti on Monday.

Manchester detectives and Homeland security were involved in the warrant execution at Gigliotti’s home on Indian Drive.

They said it stemmed from a child porn investigation.

Gigliotti was home at the time they arrived and initially charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

Officers then executed the search warrant at the home and multiple electronic devices were seized for further investigation.

Also seized were:

7 ghost gun rifles 3 ghost gun pistols 15 assault rifle lower receivers without serial numbers 25 high-capacity magazines

Officers said they discovered and seized hallucinogenic mushrooms, cocaine, and cannabis.

As a result of the search warrant Gigliotti was additionally charged with sale of narcotic substance, sale of hallucinogenic substance, manufacture of cannabis greater than 18oz, sale of 1kg or more of cannabis, operating a drug factory, use of drug paraphernalia, violation of lower receiver/frame restriction (15 counts), illegal possession of large capacity magazine (25 counts), and manufacture of firearm (10 counts).

Gigliotti was held on bond and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.