Derry man sentenced for illegally manufacturing steroids

DERRY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A New Hampshire man will spend three years in federal prison for illegally manufacturing and selling homemade steroids out of his garage, authorities said.

Ralph Cardarelli, 44, from Derry, pleaded guilty to several charges related to making and distributing steroids without requiring a prescription in December 2023. Investigators said they seized more than 3,000 steroid vials and 64,000 pills from his home, including Trenbolone Acetate and Testosterone Propionate. In addition, investigators said they found machines that were used to manufacture the pills.

“The defendant was engaged in large-scale illegal steroid manufacturing out of his garage and was then selling these homemade drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young. “Today’s sentence sends the message that those involved in drug manufacturing and distribution will face significant punishment in New Hampshire.”

FDA officials said people who use unregulated steroids have an increased risk of serious injury and even death.

