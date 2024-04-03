FREE Live Music in Houston: Party on the Plaza’s Spectacular Spring Lineup

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine’s discerning readers, prepare to be serenaded under the stars as the Party on the Plaza makes its grand return! This May, Avenida Houston will pulsate with the rhythms of Houston’s soul, FREE for all to join, thanks to the Houston First Corporation’s commitment to celebrating the city’s zest and diversity. Every Friday night, from May 3rd to the 24th, you can expect the plaza to come alive from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with a stellar lineup of artists and tribute bands.

Kick-off your spring with the EZ Band on May 3, where Latin American tunes meet modern flair, creating a multicultural Spanglish blend. May 10 brings Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, featuring reality TV star Tom Sandoval’s dynamic party anthems, with the vivacious Teacake Ferguson & Thee Evolution Band opening.

The following Friday, May 17, prepare to be swept off your feet by ‘Lover: An Eras Tour Experience,’ a tribute to Taylor Swift, preceded by the ‘no practice but all talent’ No Rehearsal Band. The series crescendos on May 24 with ‘Who’s Bad’, the ultimate Michael Jackson tribute, and the Aaron McCoy Jazz Trio, guaranteeing an electrifying closure to the series.

Nestled in the heart of downtown, Avenida Houston is more than just a concert venue; it’s a destination where culinary delights meet the city’s dynamic culture. Family and friends, both locals and visitors, are invited to indulge in the live music scene that mirrors Houston’s eclectic spirit.

Houston First Corporation, the maestro behind the event, serves as the city’s megaphone, amplifying the vibrancy and diverse cultural tapestry that make Houston the cultural powerhouse it is known to be. They curate the city’s essence, from its culinary feats to its artistic prowess, and channel it into events like Party on the Plaza, reinforcing Houston’s status as a premier destination on both national and global stages.

Remember to save the date and be a part of the vibrancy! For more information and the latest updates on Houston’s thriving arts and entertainment scene, bookmark houstonfirst.com.

