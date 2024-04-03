Gun sale arranged on Facebook ends in armed robbery in crowded parking lot in SC, police say
By Stephanie Moore
HONEA PATH, South Carolina (WYFF) — A gun sale set up on Facebook Marketplace ended with an armed robbery in a crowded parking lot in South Carolina, according to Honea Path police.
Police said they got a call about 7 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery in the CVS parking lot on East Greer Street.
Police said the victims planned to meet Christopher Dakota Sudberry to sell a gun that was posted on Facebook Marketplace.
They said the victim and Sudberry knew each other from high school.
According to police, Sudberry and co-conspirators took the gun for sale while armed with handguns.
Sudberry is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy on one of the suspects.
The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook about this arrest:
“A violent crime while armed in a very crowded parking lot deserves a high surety bond of at least 50k. The lack of concern for public safety should be the considering factor. Here is one the suspects who made a bad life choice by coming to Honea Path to commit a crime. Now he is famous for robbing someone he knows and could identify him. The investigation continues.”
