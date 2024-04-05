Mississippi Children’s Museum announces expansion of programs and facilities

By Crystal Tisme

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Mississippi Children’s Museum announced plans to expand its educational and workforce programs.

Museum staff along with after-school students from McWillie Elementary School, gathered at the State Capitol for the exciting news.

This comes after the museum was recently ranked as one of the top three children’s museums in the country by USA Today.

With this recognition, the museum plans to expand its ‘Lift’ program, which stands for learn, inspire, fulfill, and teach.

This puts all of their programs under one umbrella, offering learning opportunities for not only students but educators as well.

Susan Garrad, president and CEO of the museum, explained the importance of this expansion.

“We want to not just serve the children that come to those facilities, whether they come for after school, or for a visitors experience, we want to get outside of our walls and impact more children, and with these new programs, we can do that,” said Garrad.

Garrad hopes to get the ball rolling within the next year, not only expanding programs, but both facilities as well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.