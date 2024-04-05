Skip to Content
New Orleans police arrest man in connection with Holy Cross shooting that killed woman

12:41 PM

By Bun Choum

    NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

According to police, Gerard T. Hill was arrested in connection with the shooting that happened near the Villa St. Maurice senior care facility in the 500 block of Saint Maurice Avenue.

Police say around 7:26 p.m., officers responded to the area to find a woman with a gunshot wound in her abdomen. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Hill was named as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody at the scene.

He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

