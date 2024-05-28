Former code enforcement officer faces 16 theft charges

By Carlton Fletcher

Click here for updates on this story

AMERICUS, Georgia (Albany Herald) — Heather Nicole Beamon, a former Sumter County Code Enforcement officer, turned herself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office this week and was charged with 16 felony counts of theft by conversion, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

During Beamon’s role as a Code Enforcement officer, she received payments for building permits and business licenses, the news report said. Beamon is being charged with allocating some of the cash funds she received to herself.

The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on April 25, and it was immediately assigned to the Sheriff’s Investigative Division. Within days, the investigation into this matter yielded a confession by Beamon in reference to one of the 16 counts mentioned above. Over the following weeks, as the investigation continued, 15 additional instances were revealed where cash was received and not deposited or accounted for.

The investigation revealed there are likely more instances other than the 16 counts Beamon is being charged with, sheriff’s officials said. However, due to the lack of and missing copies of receipts, the full scope of this endeavor cannot yet be determined.

Sumter Sheriff’s officials have asked that anyone with any further information in reference to any cash they have paid for permits and or licenses to contact the office’s Investigative Division at (229) 924-4094.

Sheriff Eric D. Bryant told the citizens of Sumter County that he takes all crimes seriously and that he and his staff will continue to perform their sworn duties with full impartiality.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.