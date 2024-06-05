Affidavit: Palm Bay man strikes officer with Stanley cup after destroying church with sledgehammer

By Web staff

PALM BAY, Florida (WESH) — A Palm Bay man was arrested after police say he severely damaged a church and then battered an officer.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Bay Police Department, Timothy Bornman, 24, broke into a local church just before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Before breaking into Mission Church, officers say Bornman accessed a shed at the back of the property and retrieved a sledgehammer. Once armed, he broke the front door of the church and started “to damage everything in sight,” the affidavit says.

When officers responded to the scene, they said they found Bornman holding a metal Stanley cup while he walked around the parking lot yelling and cursing at members of the church.

Officers say Bornman also threatened them.

After commands to get on the ground, the affidavit says Bornman approached an officer in an aggressive manner and tried to strike him in the head with the cup. The officer dodged the cup but was hit in the shoulder.

When Bornman tried to run, officers deployed a stun gun, according to the affidavit. After a brief struggle on the ground, officers say they were able to get the man into handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, Bornman told officers he remembers breaking into the church and admitted that he caused all the damage inside. Bornman says the church “stole everything from him,” which is what prompted him to break in.

Police say the man caused over $10,000 worth of damage.

Bornman was transported to a local hospital and then to the Brevard County Jail. According to the affidavit, he is facing charges of burglary to an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief in a place of worship, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting officers with violence.

Jesse Ostrander, pastor of Mission Church, said he does not know that man, but him and other church members feel for him.

“He was clearly disturbed. We are praying for his health and mental well-being. As far as the building goes, it is just stuff. God will make a way and it will be repaired or replaced,” Ostrander said.

