‘It’s 24/7’: The impact of caregiver shortages on twins with rare genetic disorder

DE PERE, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Jamie Willett lost her brother Jimmy to a rare genetic disorder this year. The single mother is now struggling to care for her twin boys who have the same disorder.

Otis and Arlo have MECP-2 Duplication Syndrome — an extremely rare disorder that sees only half of affected people live past 25.

It claimed the life of Jamie Willet’s brother Jimmy this year. He was just 33 years old.

“He, his last half of his life, suffered horrible medical issues, that I wouldn’t ever want anyone to have to deal with,” Willett said.

Jamie says her boys are non-verbal, and struggle with seizures and respiratory infections.

Their therapist says they’re different from most four year olds.

“The boys get physical therapy, operational therapy, and speech therapy here,” said Jessica Merchak, CP director of therapy services. “They definitely have delays that we continue to work on.”

The boys are on the wait list for the day care here at CP, but their condition doesn’t quality for child care under Medicaid, so Jamie has no full-time help.

“I don’t know how I’ll be able to take care of these boys on my own,” Willett said. “There should be more options out there to be able to receive a nurse.”

They have two part-time respite nurses — but another issue is low pay for nurses of all qualifications.

A Brown County resource center says a certified nursing assistant will cost someone $30 an hour, but the CNA will see just a fraction of that.

“The starting wage for certified nursing assistants (CNAs) is significantly lower than wages offered by non-healthcare sectors, such as fast food and retail,” the ADRC wrote to NBC 26.

“It’s going to be really, really hard to find them because no one wants to work for $11 an hour,” Willett said.

Jamie says she can’t work because she’s worried about her sons getting suddenly sick — with no nurse on call.

“It’s always weighing heavy on me, of ‘what is going to happen next to my boys?’ Willett said. “‘When are we going to have to go to the hospital again?'”

