Juneau County deputy injured in crash while responding to incident determined to be 'swatting call'

Published 10:29 AM

By Chad Thompson

    JUNEAU COUNTY, Wisconsin (WKOW) — A Juneau County sheriff’s deputy was hurt while responding to call that was later determined to be a hoax.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said the communications center received a call on Saturday at about 11 p.m. from a male who identified himself as “Jesse.”

Jesse stated that he had killed his mother and was leaving the residence. He also provided the address, which came back to a residence located in Clearfield Township.

Law Enforcement officers from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, New Lisbon Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the residence.

It was determined this was a “swatting” call. “Swatting” is a criminal harassment tactic of sending law enforcement and other emergency personnel to another person’s address. Typically, this type of call will elicit a major tactical response from first responders.

The “swatting” call remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

While responding to this call, a Juneau County deputy was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Mauston. The deputy suffered bumps and bruises, and was treated and released from Mile Bluff Medical Center. The deputy will return to work later this week.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

