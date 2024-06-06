Mall shooting suspect’s father pleads for son to turn himself in

By David Collins

BEL AIR, Maryland (WBAL) — The father of the man wanted in Sunday’s shooting at Harford Mall made a plea Wednesday for his son to turn himself in.

According to police, Wesley Lyons Jr. shot a man three times during an argument at a preschool child’s birthday party at the mall around 4 p.m. Sunday.

“There is a pre-existing relationship, some type of domestic, pre-existing relationship,” Bel Air police Cpl. Keith Smithson told 11 News.

Lyons’ mother and girlfriend are charged as accessories after the fact. The suspect’s father of the same name made a plea to his son from Bel Air: Turn yourself in.

“I’d like for you to turn yourself in,” the father said. “I know it doesn’t look good for you, and I know that you have probably run out of resources and things to do. But to help me, your mother and your brothers to be safe, you should turn yourself in.”

Lyons Jr. was involved in a fight between two families that escalated into gunfire, police said.

“He was trying to calm things down with this other guy, whoever he is, and he kept on bad-mouthing him, and one thing led to another,” the father said.

Lyons Jr. fled in a maroon Jeep with his mother, Lisa Gregg, 60, and his girlfriend, Lateia Green, 37, investigators said. Police found the women inside the vehicle in Edgewood shortly after the shooting. Lyons Jr. remains at large.

Reached by phone, some family members dispute the police account of what happened.

Authorities called the evidence against Lyons Jr. significant, saying it includes “witness statements, the recovery of the suspect vehicle the apprehension of the two other accessories, the two females that have been arrested.”

“I hate that it got this far, but it’s time for you to man up and do what you have to do for your family,” the father said.

Lyons Jr. sells cars for a living and has children, according to his father. He has ties to Harford County, Baltimore County and Delaware, police said.

“I know that he loves his kids very, very much; that’s something that we talk about a lot. That’s all he wants to do is take care of his kids,” the father said.

Lyons Jr. is still considered armed and dangerous until more information emerges, police said.

“Mr. Lyons is still considered armed and dangerous until we know otherwise,” Smithson said. “A firearm was used in this crime. A firearm has not been recovered.”

The father said he has a good relationship with Lyons Jr., but has not talked with him recently.

“I know he has run out of resources,” the father said. “He probably is tired, exhausted, he wishes it was all over with.”

Lyons Jr. has a criminal history dating back to 2007, online records show. Charges include armed robbery, identity fraud, drug possession and drug possession with the intent to distribute on school property.

