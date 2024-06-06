Michigan man in viral “Zoom while driving” hearing never actually had a license, judge says

By Meredith Bruckner

Click here for updates on this story

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WWJ) — Corey Harris, 44, went viral in May when he appeared in a virtual hearing for a suspended license charge while driving his car.

On Wednesday, Harris appeared before the same judge seen in the video for a pre-trial hearing at Washtenaw County’s 14A District Court. During the hearing, Judge J. Cedric Simpson revealed that Harris has never had a driver’s license.

“He knows that he doesn’t have a license,” said Simpson.

He said Harris has opted time and time again to renew his Michigan state ID card but never obtained a driver’s license.

“The person that needed to be blamed is the person that he was staring at in the mirror,” said Simpson. “He didn’t do what he should have done.”

During the hearing, Simpson also revealed that there is a longstanding bench warrant for Harris’ arrest in another city for the same offense. Harris’ attorney, Dionne Webster-Cox, said that information was new to her.

“Well, I did not know about that, your honor,” she said.

“Counsel, there’s not a doubt in my mind that that’s true,” Simpson told her.

Prosecutor Konrad Siller called Harris’ statements to local media regarding a possible clerical error an “affront to the judicial system.”

“I’ve been a prosecutor for more than 30 years and to see this kind of hoopla around a driving while license suspended case is ridiculous,” said Siller. “And it wasn’t caused by this court, and it wasn’t caused by the Pittsfield Township Police Department. It was caused by extrajudicial statements made outside of this courtroom.”

“I heard some things that I wasn’t expecting to hear today,” said Webster-Cox. “I wasn’t expecting it, but I heard it. So, the only thing I can tell you is that I’m going to focus on: What can he do to change that? What can he do to place it right? That’s all we can do. Is make it right.”

Harris was taken into custody at the end of his hearing. Simpson said he hopes he will do the right thing and obtain a driver’s license by his next hearing in August.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.