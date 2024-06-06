Minnesota Vikings reveal white “Winter Warrior” uniforms with new helmet

By Anthony Bettin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A year after giving fans an oft-requested throwback uniform, the Minnesota Vikings have unveiled another long-awaited alternate getup.

The “Winter Warrior” uniforms revealed Thursday feature a white helmet for the first time in franchise history, according to the team. The unis also feature white jerseys and pants with purple and metallic gray accents.

“It’s fire,” star wide receiver Justin Jefferson said about the new uniform. “It’s beautiful. The gray, the purple, of course being all white, they’ve got that clean look.”

The Winter Warrior set joins the Vikings’ home, away, Color Rush and throwback uniforms in the team’s closet. In addition, the last two years the Vikings combined their white away jerseys with their white home pants for a couple of “winter whiteout” games.

The NFL’s recent rule change to allow teams to wear a third helmet variety enabled the Vikings to move forward with the white helmets that are crucial to the Winter Warrior look.

The Vikings plan to wear the set on Monday Night Football on Dec. 16 against the Chicago Bears. Fans can buy the jerseys online and at Vikings Locker Room stores starting Friday.

It’s been a big week for the Vikings. On Monday, the team announced a contract extension for Jefferson. While the team didn’t announce the financial terms, it did say it’s a four-year deal that’s “the highest contract for a non-QB in NFL history.”

The Vikings kick off the season Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants.

