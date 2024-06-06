Partisan school voucher controversy sparks debate

By Avery Johnson

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — State democrats have an issue with the school voucher program, they say it’s taking your tax dollars away from public schools.

They’re concerned with the financial distress public schools are in because of the lack of funds.

Tax money that was being used to fund public schools is now being used for private schools to offset tuition costs for families.

Since this has been available in Indiana, State Representative Kyle Miller says Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) have lost millions.

“The biggest downfall for Hoosiers is the fact that this damages public education. Fort Wayne Community alone has lost $40 million dollars over the course of the voucher program to these voucher schools, again, which are completely unaccountable to Hoosier taxpayers,” said Miller.

In the primary election, Republican Senator Mike Braun said the voucher system benefits education because it allows the freedom for parents to make decisions about their kids’ education.

He argues this was created to get underserved children out of school systems that don’t properly serve them.

