Woman survives to describe storm that tore her home apart

LEBLANC, Louisiana (KADN) — As Acadiana deals with more showers and storms, one Vermilion Parish woman is picking up the pieces after her home was destroyed by weekend storms.

Marlene Broussard of Leblanc described the frightening moments her home was torn apart by ferocious straight-line winds.

What had been her home for 40 years has scattered with the wind. When the storm rolled through, she was protecting her dog right as her home collapsed around her.

It was late Saturday, June 1, when the heavy rain and strong winds ripped the home to pieces with Broussard and her dog huddled inside.

“And it was just whipping and it was beating and then the hail started and I didn’t hear any train sound; it was roaring,” she said.

Broussard added that once she heard how strong the winds were she grabbed her dog and laid over her pet for protection. Seconds later, her entire back wall fell right where she was lying.

“And everything fell on top of me but nothing hit me. My bed stopped it and cabinet that my TV was on stopped it. Lucky for the bed,” she explained.

Not only did the wall fall, but her roof was ripped off and scattered all over her property. After the storm slowed, she and her dog were able to escape with only minor injuries.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. I’m glad I’m alive. I’m glad he’s alive. And that’s all that matters,” she emphasized.

Broussard said she’ll be looking for a new home, but in the meantime, will be living with family members.

