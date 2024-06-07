Busch Gardens employee arrested for sexual misconduct with minor: HCSO

By Rebekah Nelson

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — A man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor was arrested by deputies on Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified that Douglas McGee, 34, provided the eight-year-old victim with a cell phone and engaged in inappropriate messaging. The incident was reported to deputies by the victim’s brother, who had McGee as a supervisor at Busch Gardens.

Deputies said McGee admitted to multiple crimes, including sexual battery. A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 5, and he was taken into custody without incident

“Preying upon an innocent child and exploiting their vulnerability is deeply disturbing. My heart goes out to this child who was victimized by such a reprehensible individual,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

McGee was a part-time Park Quality Supervisor in Stanleyville at Busch Gardens at the time of the incident and arrest. He has been employed with the park since December 2021.

Anyone with information on the case, or if someone believes they may have been a victim of McGee, should contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

