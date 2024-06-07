FDLE investigates police shooting of 33 year-old man in Homestead

By John MacLauchlan, Steve Maugeri

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man suspected in an armed robbery earlier this month was shot and killed by a Miami-Dade police detective Thursday night in Homestead.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an apartment building at 40 NW 2nd Street, not far from Homestead police headquarters and a few minutes walk from City Hall.

Neighbors heard the commotion as police entered the apartment complex.

“We were hearing the police knocking on our doors,” a neighbor said in Spanish. The police officers arrived. they knocked on our door. We didn’t go out. And our landlord told us that we should not open the door.”

This neighbor tells CBS News Miami she heard several shots. So did people who lived nearby.

“I take my dog outside,” said a neighbor. I don’t remember what time it was I hear bah bah bah bah.”

Detectives with the Robbery Intervention Detail, who were working the armed robbery case from June 5th, discovered that the man they were looking for was in one of the apartments.

When they went to the door, a person who lives there let them in. When they found the 33-year-old man they were looking for, police say he was armed with a “sharp object.”

According to police, when the officers went to take him into custody, there was a confrontation and officers, one detective pulled their gun and shot him.

Francisco Rodrigues Hernandez heard the gunfire.

“Around ten o’clock I was going up to my house and I heard shots and I left, I got scared, and now I hear that someone was shot,” he said.

“Our town has been pretty good without alarm,” said Peggy Jacobsen.

Jacobsen Manages Jacobsen’s Mall, a store behind the apartment. She says this is not a good look for the town.

“Now none of our customers are gonna wanna park behind here after they hear this news,” Jacobsen said. So that’s about it.”

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The officer who fired the deadly shot has been on the force for five years.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

