Man accused of 2017 homicide, who had original conviction vacated, sentenced again

By Felicity Dachel

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WQOW) — The man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, after having his initial conviction in the case overturned.

Wayne Price was charged in 2017 with the shooting deaths of Elizabeth Price and David Dishneau. At his 2020 sentencing, he told the judge he buried the bodies but denied pulling the trigger and killing them.

In 2022, Price argued his lawyers misinformed him and his convictions were vacated. A new plea deal was reached this past April: Price pleaded guilty to the amended charges of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide.

Two counts of hiding a corpse and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed but were read in at his sentencing on Thursday.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions in 2017,” Price said at his sentencing. “My intent was to help. I put into motion a chain of events that turned absolutely tragic. Was never meant to happen and I take responsibility for that.”

The judge said that it does not matter who pulled the trigger with the second degree reckless homicide charge. She said Price is the one who introduced gun to the situation that lead to the deaths, and was an “aggravating factor.”

The judge adopted the state’s recommendation for sentencing, which was 13 and a half years initial confinement for each victim consecutive to one another. He will be on extended supervision for 13 years.

Price has credit for the nearly seven years he has already served in this case.

When he was originally sentenced in 2020, he was given 28.5 years in prison.

