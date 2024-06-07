Store manager confronts shoplifter, forces her to return stolen items



By Michelle Fisher

SANTA MONICA, California (KABC) — Dramatic video shows an angry Santa Monica store manager fighting back against a shoplifter, intimidating the woman into giving back some of her stolen goods.

“Give me back my jacket,” the manager shouts repeatedly at the shoplifter, who eventually removes some of the pilfered items from her bag.

The confrontation happened in April at an alley outside Gramercy Boutique.

“I chased her, because I needed the jackets back,” store manager Amber Jolly told Eyewitness News. “Either I have to explain why I didn’t get them back, or it’s a total loss for us.”

Jolly says the thief walked out of the boutique with three jackets worth more than $550. She recovered two of the three pieces.

She also filed a police report but was told little could be done. The woman was not located or arrested after she walked off at the end of the confrontation.

Video of the confrontation has gone viral, with thousands of views. Many are praising Jolly’s actions at a time when retailers appear to have their hands tied in combating retail theft.

Many major chains are locking up more and more items behind glass. Some retailers are even closing locations that have been subject to repeated crime.

“It’s crazy,” Jolly says. “And even worse she is telling me ‘it’s illegal to look in my bag,’ ‘it’s illegal to touch me.’ I barely touched her, but it’s illegal to steal things out of my shop.”

