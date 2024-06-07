Woman accused of kidnapping Lyft driver arrested

By KADN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAFAYETTE, La (KADN) — A woman in Lafayette is accused of kidnapping a Lyft driver at gunpoint.

Denise Thomas, 37, was arrested on Thursday, June 6. She’s jailed on $75,000 bond.

Police said Thomas pulled a gun on the driver after becoming upset over the route he chose to get to her destination.

The incident ended when the Lyft driver crashed his car and summoned help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.