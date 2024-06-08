Breeder offers alternative as legal battle over Ann Arbor school therapy dog continues

By Terell Bailey

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WWJ) — A legal battle continues between a Wines Elementary School teacher in Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor Public Schools over a therapy dog.

“The outpour of support that Lexie has received from the community has been enormous, a lot of people have reached out, and a lot of people have contacted the school board,” said Lexi Fata’s attorney, Sam Estenson.

Fata is suing the district after she says she was told that Gracie would be hers. She says the district took the dog when she told administrators that she was moving.

As her attorney says there’s been outreach in hopes of easing tensions.

“When I heard of the situation, I decided hopefully, if I donated one of our puppies to the school, they would accept that offer, and that would bring the dog back to the teacher,” said Moran said.

Julie Moran is a local dog breeder who has a bernadoodle puppy that she is willing to provide to the school free of charge. She says the puppy will come with some therapy dog training.

She’s concerned Gracie is likely having separation anxiety, which she alleges could only lead to issues in the classroom.

“Her lifestyle was with the teacher, breaks she was with the teacher; at nights, she was with the teacher. That’s what broke my heart,” Moran told CBS News Detroit.

Recently, the school district and Fata’s attorneys were in court for a temporary restraining order hearing in hopes of having Gracie returned while the case plays out.

CBS News Detroit learned that the judge denied that request, while the attorneys plan to submit a reconsideration.

“What he determined at this hearing was that it’s not enough reason to take Gracie from AAPS,” Estenson said.

According to Moran, she already provided therapy dogs to school districts in Indiana.

Fata alleges that Gracie still had issues in the classroom after being trained, which concerns Moran.

“You would think they would be cautious of the safety and security with the kids or anybody coming into contact with the dog,” Moran said.

As for Fata’s attorneys, they plan to continue fighting in court. While Moran plans to make a formal offer to the parent-teacher organization. We did reach out to both the school and PTO and are waiting to hear back.

