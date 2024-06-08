Sunrise and Edmonton mayors bet having to wear Stanley Cup winner’s jersey at next public event

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE (WFOR) — Ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers facing the Edmonton Oilers, Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan has issued a friendly wager to Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The bet? The mayor of the losing team has to wear the winner’s jersey at an upcoming public event. Ryan and Stanley C. Panther, the Cats’ mascot, shared the news in a video on X.

“Mayor Sohi, Sunrise and all of South Florida are excited about the Stanley Cup Final, and here’s what I propose: When the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup, I’ll send you a Cats jersey for you to wear at the next big public event,” he said.

“What do you say, Mayor Sohi?”, Ryan added, followed by a big “Let’s go, Cats!”

And of course, the Canadian mayor has seen the video and responded: “Mayor Ryan, I accept your terms.”

In another X video, Sohi addressed Oilers fans and Ryan, saying that after defeating the Los Angeles Kings, the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars, there is only one team between Edmonton and the Stanley Cup.

“Florida Panthers — the Oliers are coming for you!” he said. “And, you’re not just facing off against Edmonton — we have all of Canada behind us, and I’m here [Friday] with mayors from across Alberta who will be cheering hard for another Oilers win.”

“A lot of mayors are wearing Oilers jerseys [Friday] and you are next!” Sohi added, addressing Ryan directly, also followed by a big “Let’s go, Oilers!”

The Panthers hit the ice with the Oilers Saturday at 8 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

