Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Dairy farm continues recovering after devastating weekend fire

By
Published 9:25 AM

By Stephen Biddix

Click here for updates on this story

    MILTON, Vermont (WNNE, WPTZ) — A multi-generational dairy farm in Milton is still recovering from a devastating fire last Saturday.

It started as a normal day at the Rowley Brothers Dairy Farm before Brendan Rowley’s father smelled smoke while milking a cow around 7:00 p.m.

A multi-generational dairy farm in Milton is still recovering from a devastating fire last Saturday.

It started as a normal day at the Rowley Brothers Dairy Farm before Brendan Rowley’s father smelled smoke while milking a cow around 7:00 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content