Here’s a look at the 2024 Beach Sand Sculpting Classic’s prize-winning works

By Russ Reed

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WCVB) — Nearly a dozen sculptors competed for a $25,000 purse this weekend during the 24th annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.

A newcomer to the New Hampshire competition earned first place and claimed the $6,000 grand prize.

David Ducharme, of British Columbia, Canada, was chosen as this year’s winner for his sculpture “Sophia’s Cradle.”

“I had a dream a long time ago about Sophia, and the origin of the name means wisdom,” Ducharme said. “Back in [the days of ancient Greece], she was also female. So I chose to stick with the tradition.”

Dmitry Klimenko, of Saint Petersburg, Russia, came in second place and earned $4,000 for his sculpture “A Step Beyond.”

The two-time reigning Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic champion, Mélineige Beauregard, of Captain Cook, Hawaii, finished third this year with her work “Inception” and won $3,000.

Karlis Ile, of Riga, Latvia, finished fourth and won $2,000 for his sculpture “Open Your Mind and Awaken Your Inner Child.”

Karen Fralich, of Ontario, Canada, was the only sculptor to win two prizes in this year’s competition. She claimed the People’s Choice Award and $1,000 for “ARTIO, The Bear Goddess.” Fralich’s sculpture also earned her the Governor’s Award.

Carl Jara, of Lyndhurst, Ohio, was the recipient of the prestige Sculptor’s Choice Award for his work “Orphan.”

The competitors who did not have their sculptures place each received $1,500.

The entire area where the sand sculptures were constructed will be illuminated for nightly viewing through Wednesday, June 26, according to event organizers.

