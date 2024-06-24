Man assaulted and fighting for his life, attacker nowhere to be found

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — On June 4, a man by the name of Timothy Roberts was making a stop for breakfast at McDonald’s on Central Avenue. He didn’t expect to get assaulted and is now fighting for his life.

“He was on his way to his dialysis treatment,” Jasmine Roberts said. “Basically, that’s when he was attacked by a gentleman in McDonald’s.”

She says her father, Timothy, is now in a coma. Video shared by Jasmine shows this unidentified male swinging repeated punches at Timothy. The cause of this assault is unknown.

“It would be hard for anybody to just see their parent go through that,” Jasmine said.

Before the attack, her dad was waiting to receive a kidney. Now, the family is hoping he’ll recover from a list of injuries.

Injuries include fractures to his skull, a broken jaw, damaged eyes, and severe swelling.

It’s been two and a half weeks since the attack. The family said Albuquerque police have not filed a police report on the attack, only giving them a case number. Jasmine said they didn’t know where the attacker was and had many questions about why this happened.

While wondering where this unknown man is, Jasmine and her family have no choice but to hope Timothy will pull through.

“Even when he gets caught, it’s still not over,” Jasmine said. “You know, my dad’s life, he’s going to be different.”

If anyone has information about this incident, the family is pleading others contact APD immediately.

