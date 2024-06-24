Neighbors unite in aftermath of EF2 tornado

By Jerel Ballard

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin (WKOW) — Residents of Janesville are grappling with the aftermath of an EF2 tornado that tore through the city on Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

On Kellogg Avenue, neighbors spent Sunday assessing the damage caused by the powerful tornado. Karen Harris, a longtime resident, said she has never experienced such strong winds in her 20 years living there. She says she had less than a minute to seek shelter in her basement as the storm rushed in.

“It’s devastating to see,” said Harris. “I went to my patio door and felt the strong wings. I grabbed my dog, but he got away. I told my husband we had to go down to the basement and that’s when the lights went out. Our garage is damaged and we lost two vehicles.”

A similar scene unfolded just 8 minutes away on Avalon Road, where homes bore the brunt of the tornado’s force with high winds, debris flying through the air, and heavy rainfall.

Despite the widespread damage, residents are finding comfort in their community’s resilience. The storm, while destructive, has also strengthened bonds among neighbors who are now coming together to clean up and rebuild.

Local authorities and emergency crews continue to assess the extent of the damage and provide assistance to those affected. The cleanup efforts are expected to be ongoing as the community works to recover from this unexpected disaster.

