Suspect’s half-brother says mom, sister, and brother-in-law killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Charges have been filed against a man for fatally shooting three family members in what he claimed to be a home invasion in a west Houston apartment on Saturday, according to officials.

Bryan J. Fernandez, 27, is now charged with capital murder for the death of his mother Leonor Hernandez, age 65, his sister Karen Herrera, age 43, and his brother-in-law Thomas Kupriakov, age 38.

According to homicide detectives, Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to Fernandez’s residence at the 10500 block of Hammerly Boulevard after he called 911 to report a home invasion just before 3:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found all three victims dead from gunshot wounds. HPD said they interviewed Fernandez, who said he called 911 after shooting the alleged burglars.

“The home invasion deal, it’s not true. My mom, sister, and her husband were all executed in their apartment,” Carlos Flores, Fernandez’s half-brother, said.

Further investigation revealed there wasn’t a home invasion and that the victims were relatives of Fernandez.

Police said the 65-year-old woman lived in the apartment with Fernandez, and the man and the second woman were visiting and staying there.

Fernandez was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court Sunday afternoon.

According to court documents Fernandez was convicted of a DWI charge back in 2019 and jailed for 180 days.

“My mom fought with all of us because of him. She always trying to protect him and that’s where it got her,” Flores said.

According to HPD officers had responded to the apartment two other times before the shooting.

Once last year and then again this year, both for mental health-related calls.

Flores says he always worried his half-brother would flip a switch and hurt someone.

“My brother needs to pay for what he did, and he needs to assume the consequences and take charge of that,” Flores said.

Fernandez was denied bond Sunday but he is due back in court on Monday.

