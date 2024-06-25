Ford F-150 transmission problem prompts recall in Canada

By Kendra Mangione

TORONTO (CTV Network) — One of the country’s most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.

Certain Ford F-150 pickup trucks are being recalled in Canada and the U.S. because transmission can unexpectedly downshift into first gear when vehicles are being driven regardless of speed.

Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks are the top-selling vehicles in Canada, and have been for more than a decade, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

The recall south of the border impacts more than 550,000 F-150s from the 2014 model year.

Transport Canada has yet to issue a formal recall, but Ford Canada told CTVNews.ca in an email Tuesday that it will likely impact approximately 95,000 similar vehicles in Canada.

A Ford spokesperson said the company expects the repair to be available in the fall, and that the number of vehicles actually impacted by the transmission issue is “expected to be less than one per cent of the recall population.”

“Before customers experience a downshift to first gear, the Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL) may illuminate,” she wrote.

“In some cases, the output shaft signal could recover while driving and the vehicle will resume normal function; in other cases, the vehicle may need to be stopped and restarted to regain normal transmission operation.”

The Associated Press reported documents posted by U.S. safety regulators Tuesday that Ford said the downshift can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Ford dealerships will update the powertrain control software at no cost to owners, according to The AP.

