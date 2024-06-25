Red panda twins born at Detroit Zoo

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Twin red pandas now call the Detroit Zoo home after being born there last week, officials said.

Ravi, a 7-year-old red panda, and Ginger, a 3-year-old red panda, a first-time mom, welcomed the cubs on June 17.

Zoo officials say the cubs seem to be healthy and vigorous, and Ginger has been an attentive mom so far. This is important because red pandas are fragile during the first few months of their lives and really depend on their mother.

“For the next two to three months, Ginger will be caring for the cubs in a nest box that provides a secluded, quiet space for her to tend to her cubs,” said zoo officials.

During this time, the pedestrian rope bridge over the habitat will be closed to reduce potential stress to the red pandas.

Zoo officials will reopen the bridge when they feel the cubs are ready for it.

Until then, visitors can still see Ravi on the east side of Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest.

“We hope Ginger and Ravi’s cubs will grow to be strong, healthy ambassadors for their wild counterparts, helping raise awareness of red panda conservation needs,” zoo officials said.

