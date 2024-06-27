young cancer, blood disorder patients enjoy week-long camp outside of hospital

By Epiphany La’Sha

Click here for updates on this story

BURTON, Texas (KXXV) — McLane Children’s Medical Center patients are venturing outside, hoping to forget their struggles — even if it’s only for a week.

At Camp Dream Catcher, patients can zip-line, fish, rock climb, and participate in other activities.

Many of them can’t attend a regular camp because of the complex medical needs they face from cancer and blood disorders.

Amalie is a leukemia survivor from Belton, and she says Camp Dreamcatcher makes her forget about life, as she is surrounded by people fighting the same battle she is.

“If I talk to my friends, I can talk about all this medical stuff but they haven’t been through it, whereas anyone here if you talk to you can say ‘Oh yeah, I’m getting my port removed’ or like, you can talk about the port and they like, completely get it,” Amalie said.

The camp has been around since 2000 — this year’s theme is “Superhero” — it’s the second year back after COVID-19 allowing 72 campers to join in on the fun.’

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.