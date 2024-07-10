Stolen car smashes into home, destroys front porch

By Hannah Hilyard

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A stolen car smashed into a Milwaukee home, destroying a front porch.

It happened Monday afternoon on the corner of Richards and Townsend streets in the city’s Harambee neighborhood.

“By the time I got to my front door, I heard a screech, boom!” Patrick Jones, who lives nearby, told WISN 12 News.

Jones said he saw two young men flee the scene, leaving the two-story front porch dangerously dangling.

“I wouldn’t have been over there because it looked like it would have fell on anybody at any time,” Jones said.

Police said the Kia that caused the damage was stolen on Saturday.

Lilo Goodmanson said the now-damaged Kia belonged to her family. She told WISN 12 News she spent $73 to park in a secure downtown surface lot while heading to Summerfest Saturday. When she returned to the lot, it was gone.

“We just walked around hoping that our car would show up somewhere,” Goodmanson said. “I start pressing the key to the car, and there’s no car going off.”

Monday, police called to tell Goodmanson and her mom they found the car, but then she learned how.

“We feel so bad, and we are praying for the homeowners,” she said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The ripple effect of Saturday’s car theft is clear to Goodmanson.

“When our car is stolen, that just impacted us. And we were figuring things out, but now it has impacted another family,” she said. “I just think it needs to stop impacting so many people because the reckless driving that was done could have killed so many other people and hurt so many more people.”

Right now, Goodmanson and her family are driving a rental while trying to figure out what comes next. Family friends have set up an online fundraiser to assist the family.

Milwaukee police are still searching for those who caused Monday’s crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips online service.

