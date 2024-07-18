Inspiring the Next Generation: 10th Annual Girls in Aviation Day at the Lone Star Flight Museum

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

July 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Lone Star Flight Museum is thrilled to announce the 10th Annual Girls in Aviation Day, set for Saturday, September 21, 2024. This highly anticipated event is designed to inspire girls (and boys) ages 10 to 17 to explore the exciting world of aviation and consider the diverse career opportunities it offers. From pilots and mechanics to air traffic controllers and flight attendants, the aviation industry is rich with possibilities.

photo

Girls in Aviation Day is a proud initiative of Women in Aviation International, aiming to spark curiosity and passion for aviation through a blend of history, science, and technology. The Lone Star Flight Museum will host 300 young participants, offering a dynamic and interactive program that includes:

– Aircraft Tours and Flight Simulators: Get a hands-on experience with aircraft and simulators, offering a glimpse into the daily life of aviation professionals.

– Hands-On Mechanics and Drone “STEMonstrations”: Engage in practical workshops that highlight the technical skills required in aviation.

– Meteorology Workshops: Learn about the science of weather and its critical role in aviation.

– Career Fair: Explore various aviation careers and meet professionals who can share their experiences and insights.

photo

Event Schedule:

– 7:30 a.m.:Breakfast and Official Welcome

– Morning Sessions**: Interactive Programs and Activities

– 12:00 p.m. Special Lunch and Panel Discussion with Women Aviation and Aerospace Professionals

– 1:30 p.m. Event Conclusion

Event Details:

– Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

– Time: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

– Location: Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Field, 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, Texas 77034

– Registration: Space is limited for this free event. Advance registration is required. [Register here](lonestarflight.org/girls-in-aviation-day-2024-2).

Parents and siblings are welcome to stay at the museum during the event for a fee of $10 per person, with tickets available for purchase onsite on the day of the event.

photo

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Individuals and businesses can play a vital role in empowering youth and promoting STEM education through sponsorship opportunities starting at $500. For more details, visit the [Sponsorship Packet](lonestarflight.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/GIA-Day-2024-SponsorshipPacket-for-web.pdf).

The Lone Star Flight Museum’s Girls in Aviation Day is more than an event; it is a celebration of women’s achievements in aviation and a powerful platform to inspire the next generation of aviators. Representatives from the museum will be available for interviews before and during the event to provide additional insights and perspectives. For media inquiries, please contact Pennino and Partners.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities starting at $500, please visit lonestarflight.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/GIA-Day-2024-SponsorshipPacket-for-web.pdf.

2024 LSFM Girls in Aviation Day Video: youtube.com/watch?v=4_fEE8nap0I

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.