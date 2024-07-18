Iowans prepare for abortion ban to take effect as early as Friday

By Amanda Rooker

IOWA (KCCI) — An Iowa law banning most abortions could take effect as early as Friday. Women, doctors and advocacy groups across the state are preparing for the major change.

Last month, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling that put a temporary block on the state’s strict abortion law and ruled the law can take effect.

The 2023 law bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected. Doctors say that is typically at six weeks of pregnancy before many women know they are pregnant.

There are limited circumstances under Iowa law that would allow for abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, including some cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormality, or if the pregnancy is endangering the life of the patient.

How will the law impact abortion access in Iowa?

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States Ruth Richardson said they estimate “that around 97 [or] 98% of abortions would be banned” in Iowa, once the law takes effect. They’re expanding services in Nebraska and have already expanded their services in Minnesota. Both states allow for more legal access to abortion.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve really been focused on the patients and the people that are going to be impacted by this,” Richardson said. “We are standing by ready to help patients receive access to care even if that means traveling out of state.”

When will the law take effect?

The law will take effect as soon as the district court officially receives the case from the Iowa Supreme Court. That could be on Friday, which is three weeks after the state Supreme Court issued its ruling.

The legal standard specifies that it takes at least three weeks for the state Supreme Court to officially send the case to a lower court.

However, Planned Parenthood has also asked the Iowa Supreme Court for a rehearing on the case. The state Supreme Court has to respond to that petition first before the law can take effect.

If the state supreme court waits to make a decision on the request for rehearing, it would delay the law from taking effect.

