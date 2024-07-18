Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man taken to hospital after getting trapped in northwest Oklahoma City maintenance hole

By
Published 11:33 AM

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A man was taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued him from a maintenance hole Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to an apartment complex near Northwest Expressway and Council Road after a person walking their dog heard a man screaming for help from a maintenance hole. When crews arrived, they used a basket to get him to safety.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told KOCO 5 that the man was alert and talking before being rescued. He was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Authorities are unsure how long he was trapped or how he got trapped in the maintenance hole.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content